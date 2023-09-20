Jordan, Oman Hold Talks Over Relations

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 20 (Petra) - The Jordanian-Omani Parliamentary Committee and the Chargé d'Affairs of Oman's embassy to Jordan Yaqoub bin Bader Al Ruqaishi on Wednesday discussed strengthening relations.
At the meeting, MP Ramzi Ajarmeh, who heads the Committee, emphasized that the relationship between Jordan and Oman is long-standing, deep-rooted, and exceptional.
He further emphasized that parliamentary diplomacy aligns with the leadership's objectives and aspirations for both countries, which include increased collaboration in all areas.
Other MPs highlighted the importance of leveraging shared social and cultural ties to enhance trade and investment between the two countries.
Ruqaishi praised the strong relations between the two sides and stated that the meeting is intended to benefit both peoples and cement their relationship.
"Oman has consistently supported Jordan on all foreign issues, especially the Palestinian cause," he reiterated.
Ruqaishi added that Jordan is the most desirable location for Omanis to receive medical treatment due to the country's advanced medical capabilities and high competencies.
