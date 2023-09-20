Trial Begins Of MP Aced Of Weapon Smuggling

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 20 (Petra) -- The State Security Court held on Wednesday its first hearing in a weapon smuggling case, involving Member of the Lower House of Parliament Imad Edwan and 13 others.
Acknowledging the defense's request for additional time to consolidate their arguments, the court has granted a continuance. The subsequent hearing is now slated for Tuesday, September 26th.
