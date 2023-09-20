Verde Appoints Chief Revenue Officer

Mr. Guardiero is a seasoned expert in both the Business-to-Consumer (“ B2C ”, involving direct sales to individual clients) and Business-to-Business (“ B2B ”, entailing transactions with other companies) market sectors. He will drive growth and optimize sales in the B2C sector by applying his extensive experience and specialized know-how, with a foon distribution networks, cooperatives, and end customers; and in the B2B category by replicating past successes partnerships with agricultural corporations that span the globe and leading Brazilian companies, covering a diverse range of agricultural-product categories. He has had particular success with bio-stimulants, specialty agricultural products, foliar treatments, fertilizers, and natural products that are free from chemical residues or additives.

Mr. Guardiero has a long trajectory in sales and business development across several reputable organizations. Most recently, for over two years, he served as the Director for Kimitec in Brazil, where he was manager of its commercial department and responsible for strategic sales planning aligned with the Kimitec's vision. Prior to that, Mr. Guardiero played the role of commercial manager for both Lonza, covering Brazil and Paraguay, and TIMAC Agro Brasil, where he focused on strategic commercial development, sales team leadership, and distribution channel management. His tenure of over six years with TIMAC Agro Brasil saw him emphasizing sales strategies, negotiations, and structured partnership developments. Earlier in his career, at Fertilizantes Heringer S.A., Mr. Guardiero managed a technical team and was deeply involved in commercial activities, spanning from product launches to interactions with Brazil's leading agricultural researchers. He started his career at Biosev – a part of the Louis DreyGroup – where he was a technical coordinator.

"I'm incredibly excited to introduce Gilson Guardiero as the newest member of our leadership team. Gilson's vast experience in agribusiness, spanning both the consumer and business sectors, makes him an invaluable addition as we shape our strategies for growth. By bringing him on board, we're not just planning for the future - we're reaffirming Verde's dedication to the high bar of excellence that has setapart. His expertise will be instrumental in ensuring our growth remains both innovative and sound," expressed Cristiano Veloso, Verde's Founder and CEO.

"I am honoured to join Verde at this pivotal moment in the Company's journey. The vision for growth and commitment to sustainability resonate with my own values. It will also allow me to leverage my expertise to plan and implement new strategies to generate scalable revenue, while also contributing to the development of a world-class carbon capture projects," affirmed Mr. Guardiero.

Mr. Guardiero is an agricultural engineer with a postgraduate degree in soil fertility and plant nutrition from the Federal University of Lavras. He also holds an MBA in controllership and finance, as well as strategic leadership from the University of São Paulo.

Sale of Carbon Credits

With the inclusion of Mr. Guardiero to Verde's team, the Company is strategically poised to explore avenues for the monetization of Verde's carbon credits. Therefore, the preliminary sale of carbon credits has been withheld in favour of ongoing talks around a sustained, long-term market solution that will ensure consistent and expandable monetization. It is pertinent to note that carbon credits, especially those that offer permanent offsets comparable to Verde's, maintain their volume and do not expire.

Corporate restructuring

The hiring of Mr. Guardiero is a key component within Verde's corporate restructuring. This move strengthens the senior management team in line with the Company's commitment towards the milestone of 50 million tonnes of annual production and sales, while concurrently working to expedite the development of one of the world's largest carbon capture projects.

The Company anticipates announcing the appointment of a Vice President of Corporate Development in the near future.

