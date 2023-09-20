Theratechnologies To Present At The Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcarenference 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the“Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that Mr. Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel presentation at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference 2023 being held September 26-28 in New York City.



Presentation Details Date : Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time : 8:00 - 8:30 AM EDT in Track 2 Location : Intercontinental Barclay New York Hotel

Mr. Lévesque and Mr. Philippe Dubuc, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will also be available for 1x1 investor meetings.



About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at , on SEDAR at and on EDGAR at .

Contacts :

Investor Inquiries:

Philippe Dubuc

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



438-315-6608





