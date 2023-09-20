Theratechnologies To Present At The Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcarenference 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the“Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that Mr. Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel presentation at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference 2023 being held September 26-28 in New York City.
| Presentation Details
|
|
| Date :
| Wednesday, September 27, 2023
| Time :
| 8:00 - 8:30 AM EDT in Track 2
| Location :
| Intercontinental Barclay New York Hotel
|
|
Mr. Lévesque and Mr. Philippe Dubuc, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will also be available for 1x1 investor meetings.
About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at , on SEDAR at and on EDGAR at . Follow Theratechnologies on Linkedin and Twitter .
Contacts :
Investor Inquiries:
Philippe Dubuc
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
438-315-6608
