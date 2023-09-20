Tilray's Best-Selling Beers Make Landfall At Atlantis, Bahamas

Tilray's expansion into the popular tourism destination will be led by Montauk's year-round favorite , Wave Chaser India Pale Ale (IPA), and SweetWater's 420 Extra Pale Ale (EPA), two cornerstones of its craft beer portfolio, which also includes Green Flash Brewing and Alpine Brewing.

“Refreshing and easy drinking, SweetWater 420 and Montauk Wave Chaser were both inspired by the water and brewed to be enjoyed in the sun. Both of these delicibrews fit perfectly in the Caribbean, whether you're unwinding with your favorite beer from the U.S. or looking to try something new,” said Ty Gilmore, President of U.S. Beers for Tilray.

Montauk's Wave Chaser IPA (6.4% Alcohol By Volume (ABV)) is a super clean and refreshing ale that delivers tropical and pine aromas while SweetWater's flagship beer, 420 EPA (5.7% ABV) is a refreshing West Coast-style pale ale with fresh, floral aromas and a crisp finish. In partnership with Webb Banks , each product will be available at the following outlets in 12-ounce cans at varioutlets within Atlantis, Paradise Island, including: Paranza by Chef Michale White, Plato's Lounge , Moon Bar, Café Martinique , Bar Sol , and Sun & Ice for consumers to enjoy on their getaway.

About Montauk Brewing Company

Montauk Brewing Company (“Montauk Brewing”), founded in 2012 by longtime friends, embraces the motto“Come as You Are,” honoring adventure and passion for the simple pleasures in life. Today, the beloved brand is the #1 fastest selling Craft Brewery in Metro New York according to Nielson data and is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY).

Montauk Brewing invites you to visit their red Brew Barn in downtown Montauk, open year-round for fresh beer needs, located just steps from the surf – right where it belongs.

Montauk Brewing is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

Montauk Brewing's beloved brews are now available across 3,500 retail locations and several of NYC's major venues including Citi Field, Madison Square Garden, Moynihan Train Hall, and UBS Arena. Montauk Brewing's distributors in the U.S. include Shore Point Distributing Company, Inc., Kramer Beverage Company, Oak Beverages Inc., Lake Beverage Corporation, Saratoga Eagle, Eagle Beverage Company, Try-It Distributing, A.L. George, Mc Craith Beverages, Dutchess Beer Distributors, Northeast Beverage, Boening Brothers, SKI Distributing, Kohler Distributing, F&F Distributors, Inc., and C&C Distributors RI.