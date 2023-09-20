Sibros Selected By PIERER Mobility To Powernnected Vehicle System For Renowned Motorcycles

Through the collaboration, PIERER Mobility will deploy Sibros' Deep Connected Platform, a holistic suite of safe and secure in-vehicle and cloud applications, purpose built for managing software and data across the full mobility product lifecycle. Sibros' Deep Connected Platform will provide PIERER Mobility the ability to collect live microcontroller and sensor data, deploy over-the-air updates (OTA) of mixed criticality, and dispatch remote diagnostic and end-user commands.

The strategic collaboration will further enable PIERER Mobility to introduce an array of first-in-class connected product offerings by using a vertically integrated vehicle-to-cloud platform. This will allow for new gains across customer services, research and development, and digital product management, including:



On-demand over-the-air software updates and upgrades

Enhanced diagnostics for dealers and warranty validation

Remote diagnostics and troubleshooting

Predictive maintenance services and repair

Vehicle health monitoring and analytics Theft detection and tracking

"PIERER Mobility has long been a dynamic and forward-thinking company that is constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible in their product development and management approach,” said Hemant Sikaria, CEO of Sibros.“Together with Sibros' technology, PIERER Mobility will now deliver new experiences and unprecedented value to their customers and our partnership underscores the transformational impact of connectivity in the two-wheeler sector.”

Sibros' embedded software products will seamlessly integrate with PIERER Mobility's product range of in-vehicle telematics units running Android Automotive Operating System (AAOS). Integrated with AAOS features and their apps, Sibros products will provide a highly flexible and adaptable OTA platform for the expansion of connected services and experiences for PIERER Mobility and its subsidiaries' internal teams, partner dealers, and their customers around the world.

"By integrating Sibros' groundbreaking connected vehicle technologies into our full range of motorcycles and off-road bikes, we aim to improve the riding experiences with new digitally connected capabilities for every model,” said Alex Pierer, Member of the Executive Board of PIERER Mobility Group.“Our collaboration with Sibros signifies our commitment to providing the most superior products and services to our valued and deeply loyal customer base worldwide."

