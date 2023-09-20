Net Asset Value(S)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC
(the“Company”)
Legal Entity Identity number: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977
NAV Announcement
The Board of Foresight Technology VCT plc is pleased to announce that the unauditedAsset Value of the FWT Share Class as at 30 June 2023 was 101.2p
