The Derma. Bes The Snd Brand From Honnsumer To Achieve Rs. 30 Crore Monthly Revenue

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, India – September 20th, 2023: The Derma Co., an active ingredients backed skincare brand launched in 2020, under the house of HonConsumer Limited, celebrates the milestone achievement of Rs. 30 Cr. monthly revenue in just 41 months of its inception, outpacing Mamaearth, the flagship brand from Honasa. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the journey of the company.
With products tested by dermatologists, The Derma Co. is a brand providing solutions for skin and hair conditions crafted using active ingredients targeted to heal diverse concerns like active acne, acne marks, pigmentation, dull skin, ageing, hair loss, dandruff, and more. The Derma Co. makes these solutions easily accessible to consumers across digital and retail touchpoints and, also retails across leading e-commerce marketplaces and select modern trade partner outlets. As a brand, The Derma Co. has been able to create an alchemy of science-backed products with safe formulations of active ingredients, helping consumers solve their skincare woes.
"The Derma Co. was conceived with an aim to democratize the segment of active ingredients based skincare and make it easily accessible to consumers. Hence, we crafted The Derma Co. with clinically tested products in safe formulations using active ingredients to help consumers solve skin concerns. Being the second brand from our house, we deployed the playbooks that were created from our learnings from Mamaearth's journey. Through the incubation and scale up phase, we realized that we have established repeatable playbooks that helpedreach milestones faster than Mamaearth. This milestone achieved by The Derma Co. has reinforced our belief in our playbooks and we will continue to deploy our learnings across the portfolio brands of HonConsumer", said Varun Alagh, Co-Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, HonConsumer Limited
The Derma Co. is a brand based on science and active ingredients and has been centered on a strong purpose that helps provide science education to underprivileged children through its 'Young Scientists' initiative, wherein children in certain rural parts of India are provided with access to education in science.
ABOUT THE DERMA CO.
The Derma Co. is a science-based skincare brand formulated using active ingredients in potent formulations to solve skincare concerns. The Derma Co. is focused on making these solutions easily accessible to everyone. Crafted using active ingredients, The Derma Co. products are safe help resolve diverse concerns like active acne, acne marks, pigmentation, dull skin, ageing, hair loss and dandruff, among others, for its users. With specialized products, the brand caters to consumers across retail and digital touchpoints and is available on leading e-commerce marketplaces, and select modern trade outlets.
ABOUT HONCONSUMER LIMITED
HonConsumer Limited ("HCL"), is a purpose-driven house of brands with a digital-first approach creating the beauty and personal care organisation of the future. Built on a consumer-insights led innovation and channel approach, the company has built an inhouse portfolio of digital-first consumer brands like Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, and Ayuga. Apart from the owned brand, they have acquired stakes in BBlunt and Dr. Sheth's. HCL has become a profitable and the largest beauty and personal care company in India in terms of revenue from operations for the Financial Year 2022 in 6 years of inception. Through their online channel, they serviced over 18,000 pin-codes in India, during the six months period ended September 30, 2022. Through their omni-channel distribution network across online and offline channels, they have been able to make their products available pan-India across 700+ districts in India, during the six months period ended September 30, 2022. In the same period, they are estimated to have retailed products through more than 100,000 FMCG retail outlets in India
Company :-Avian WE
User :- Simran Sharma
Email :
Mobile:- 9711520367
MENAFN20092023003198003206ID1107105940
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.