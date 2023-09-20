Floral Story Introducesme Day Bouquet Delivery In Sharjah

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Floral Story, a leading online flower delivery service in the UAE, today announced the launch of same day bouquet delivery in Sharjah. The new service allows customers to order flowers online and have them delivered to their destination in Sharjah within the same day.
At Floral Shop UAE, We are excited to introduce same day bouquet delivery in Sharjah. We know that our customers often need flowers on short notice, and we want to make it as easy as possible for them to get the flowers they need, when they need them.”
To order flowers for same day delivery in Sharjah, customers can visit the Floral Story website or app. They can choose from a variety of bouquets, including roses, lilies, orchids, and more. Once they have chosen their bouquet, they can select a delivery time and date.
Floral Story's same day bouquet delivery service is available in all areas of Sharjah.
We are confident that our customers will appreciate the convenience and flexibility of our same day bouquet delivery service. We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible service, and we believe that this new service is a great way to do that.
About Floral Story
Floral Story is a leading online flower delivery service in the UAE. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Sharjah. Floral Story offers a wide variety of flowers, including roses, lilies, orchids, and more. The company also offers a variety of other services, such as gift baskets, chocolates, and balloons.
Floral Story is committed to providing its customers with the best possible service. The company has a team of experienced florists who create beautiful and unique bouquets. Floral Story also offers a variety of delivery options, including same-day delivery.
To know more about Floral Story, visit the company's website:
Company :-Floral Story TR
User :- Hiren Sharma
Email :
Phone :-971501437599
Mobile:- 971501437599 Url :-
MENAFN20092023003198003206ID1107105939
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.