Verte Product Highlights: CCS Sniffer For EV Chargingmunication Diagnostics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
VerteCCS Sniffer is an irreplaceable tool for EV charging communication diagnostics.
HSINCHU, TAIWAN, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- As the electric vehicle (EV) industry continues to surge forward, having a powerful diagnostic tool is not just an advantage, but a necessity for developers of EV charging systems. Enter VerteCCS sniffer-a specialized tool designed to analyze the communication between a charging station (EVSE) and an EV, based on the Combined Charging System (CCS) standard. It defines the highest level of precision and performance in the field.
Comprehensive Monitoring Capabilities
VerteCCS sniffer efficiently monitors all layer 2 power line communication (PLC) between the EVSE and the EV. Its portability and user-friendly design make it an invaluable asset for both experienced developers and newcomers to the EV industry.
Flexible Connectivity Options
Equipped with PLC and Etheconnectors, the sniffer offers exceptional adaptability. In addition, customizable LED indicators provide instant diagnostic feedback, facilitating decision-making in testing and development.
Precise PWM Signal Detection
The sniffer's ability to detect PWM signals sets it apart as a worthwhile solution in the industry. It accurately measures the frequency, duty cycle, and voltage of the IEC 61851 control pilot (CP), providing developers with crucial insights for optimizing EV charging communications performance.
Tailored Sniffing Modes
VerteCCS sniffer offers the flexibility of operating in either MSDU or MPDU sniffing mode, ensuring optimal performance in variscenarios.
Integration with VerteGreenPHY Chipset for Accurate PSD Calibration
The sniffer enables precise calibration of the power spectral density (PSD) of the transmitted signal. This calibration function is only available for VerteGreenPHY solutions, enhancing its value as a top-tier diagnostic tool.
VerteCCS Sniffer offers a level of precision, flexibility, and integration that makes it a must-have for companies developing EV charging stations, communication controllers, and electric vehicles.
About VerteTechnologies
VerteTechnologies develops communication chips and networking software for long-range, large-scale IoT, smart grids, and automotive applications. The company offers a complete communication solution including Wi-SUN, HomePlug AV & GreenPHY, HPLC, G3-PLC, and hybrid dual-mode communication solutions. As a contributor to international communication specifications, Verteparticipates in the development of Wi-SUN FAN 1.1 as well as G3-PLC & RF hybrid dual-mode specification.
For additional information, please visit:
Karvino LU
VerteTechnologies
Visiton social media:
LinkedIn
MENAFN20092023003118003196ID1107105937
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.