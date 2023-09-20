Briksmax And Lightailing's 6Th Anniveryle For Afols. Up To 40% Off, Sep 23-28!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Discover Premium Lego Light Kits, Exclusive Discounts, and Exciting Group-Only Giveaways.
GUANGZHOU, China
, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Within the
AFOL (adult fans of Lego) community, two brands stand out for offering high-quality light kits for building blocks: Briksmax and Lightailing. As we celebrate the 6th anniversary of Briksmax and Lightailing with discounts of up to 40% off, letintroduce these brands to you today.
Introducing
Briksmax and Lightailing:
These two renowned light kit brands share a passion for excellence, but each brings a unique touch to the table. Briksmax is your go-to destination for highly versatile light kits that enable you to design lighting for your sets or follow instructions, while Lightailing offers a diverse selection of well-designed light kits that are easy to install. It's the perfect synergy of innovation and creativity.
Exclusive Discounts Unveiled:
Prepare to embark on a thrilling shopping journey! From September 23rd to 28th, both Briksmaxand Lightailingare offering exclusive discounts of up to 40% off on all products. This is your golden opportunity to snag light kits for your favorite LEGO sets at unbeatable prices. Here are the key details you need to know:
40% off for all products from September 23rd to 24th. 30% off from September 25th to 26th. 20% off from September 27th to 28th, with times based on GMT+8.
Dive into Group Activities:
But the excitement doesn't end there. Join our active AFOL community by becoming a member of the Briksmax Group or Lightailing Group on Facebook. During the promotion, we are hosting captivating giveaway events where you can participate for a chance to win free-order qualifications. Connect with fellow AFOLs, showcase your creative builds, and revel in the world of bricks with us.
This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit .
SOURCE Briksmax and Lightailing
MENAFN20092023003732001241ID1107105923
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.