Cadence To Acquire Intrinsixrporation From CEVA

CEVA ), a leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for Cadence to acquire Intrinsix Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of CEVA and a provider of design engineering solutions focused on the U.S. aerospace and defense industry. The purchase will bring Cadence a highly skilled engineering team that has expertise in advanced nodes, radio frequency, mixed-signal and security algorithms.

"CEVA's strength over the years has been in developing and licensing semiconductor IP and software, which has powered more than 16 billion devices to date," said Amir Panush, CEO of CEVA. "With the sale of Intrinsix, we are focusing our efforts on this core expertise, which will allowto reinforce our leadership position in wireless communications, sensing and edge AI technologies and support our long-term growth strategy."

"Cadence and Intrinsix are well-aligned in their missions to enable customers to achieve design excellence,"

said Neil Zaman, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at Cadence. "Through the acquisition of Intrinsix, we will scale our system and IC design services team to support customers in key high-growth verticals like the aerospace and defense industry who are faced with meeting tight time-to-market deadlines and ever-increasing chip and system-level complexity."

The acquisition is expected to be immaterial to revenue and earnings this year for Cadence and is subject to certain closing conditions.

