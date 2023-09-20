DALTON, Ga., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their commitment to providing the highest-quality pricing solution to contractors, The New Flat Rate , the No. 1 price generating software for home service contractors, announces a series of new upgrades that further enhance how contractors serve their customers.

The new upgrades are the most recent step in The New Flat Rate's evolution as they continue to seek ways to improve the selling process and customer service for home service contractors across the nation.

"The home service industry is perpetually changing, so it's important that we remain nimble, innovative and evolve our software to match the changing needs of contractors in the space," said Danielle Putnam, president of The New Flat Rate. "These new upgrades will continue helping our members sell services by streamlining processes and allowing them to customize the software in a way that benefits their overall needs."

One of the newest upgrades is the quick search feature. The new terminology and price book search update was developed and implemented to help techs find the menu options and pricing to present to customers faster and more easily.

Another upgrade made by The New Flat Rate is the updated reporting features. These allow members to capture real-time, in-the-field analytics of job types including diagnostic only, warranty, repair, maintenance, estimate and many more. This will help with tracking efficiency in the field.

Other upgrades include:



Custom pricing pages

Updated material costs for plumbing, electrical and

HVAC service modules

New levels for select pages in the plumbing module

Quick and easy user/technician link for integrations

Geolocation for users

Ability to copy and paste customized text to other levels within a task group Additional service and dispatch software integrations

"Contractors are the real masters of the services they provide day in and day out," said Putnam. "These new upgrades build on that by continuing to simplify and streamline the sales presentation process for the technicians so they can foon the expertise of their craftsmanship. We want our members to be able to foon completing the job at hand with the end customer in mind. By streamlining the sales process, we are giving technicians confidence when it's time to sell a service, which ultimately increases profits."

For more information about The New Flat Rate, please visit .

