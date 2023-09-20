Introducing The Vívoactive 5 GPS Smartwatch From Garmin

OLATHE, Kan., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN ) today announced vívoactive® 5 , its latest health and fitness smartwatch with a bright AMOLED touchscreen display that is designed to be an essential part of everyday life at an affordable price. Featuring a broad range of health monitoring features, vívoactive 5 can help users learn about their body, coach them on how to live an active lifestyle and support their fitness goals. With up to 11 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, users don't have to worry about charging their watch every night and can therefore receive valuable around-the-clock health metrics like stress, Body BatteryTM and sleep with personalized sleep coaching and nap detection.

"Made for your active lifestyle, vívoactive 5 packs premium features into a stylish, affordable smartwatch. From a busy day on the go to a relaxing evening at home, on-wrist fitness coaching, personalized health insights, detailed sleep stats and more on vívoactive 5 make it an essential tool to help you gain a better understanding of how to meet your overall health and wellness goals." – Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

What's new to vívoactive 5



A vibrant AMOLED display makes it easier to read health and fitness data, smart notifications and more.

Greater battery life – up to 11 days in smartwatch mode – means users can spend more time doing what they love and less time charging.

Like a sleep coach on the wrist, receive a sleep score and personalized coaching for how much sleep is recommended and keep track of different sleep stages, naps and other key metrics such as Pulse Ox1 and heart rate variability (HRV) status.

Start the day off right with a morning report that provides an overview of last night's sleep precovery, HRV staand weather data (when paired with a compatible smartphone)2.

Automatically track or log naps to see how they may benefit the body and the target time and duration they should be.

Monitor Body Battery energy levels throughout the day to find the best times for activity and rest. And get even more details and personal insights on how sleep, naps, daily activities and high stress specifically impact energy levels3.

Wheelchair mode lets users track daily pushes and receive weight shift alerts pwheelchair-specific sports apps and workouts. In creating these new features, the algorithms of some existing features were modified to enhance the meaningfulness of key insights for wheelchair users .

Better understand how each workout benefits the body and how much time is needed to recover to take on any fitness challenge.

Follow guided meditation practices to help reduce stress, anxiety and more. Choose between two font sizes to view smart notifications4, workout data and more with greater ease.

Find your passion

With more than 30 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, users can stay active no matter their passion-from walking and running to rowing, pickleball, activities for wheelchair users and more. vívoactive 5 even lets users create their own step-by-step workouts from more than 1,600 exercises in the Garmin ConnectTM app and send them directly to the watch. For those looking to train for a 5K or something a bit longer, free Garmin Coach

adaptive training plans can help users prepare. In addition to keeping tabs on daily steps and calories burned, vívoactive 5 can track moderate and vigorintensity minutes, VO2 max and more.

Keep going strong

Full of health and wellness features, vívoactive 5 can help keep users going strong all day, every day. And with up to 11 days of battery life, users don't have to worry about charging their watch every night, meaning they can have access to important health metrics 24/7. Day or night, vívoactive 5 tracks heart rate3, respiration, Pulse Ox, stress and

more. While sleeping, it can monitor heart rate variability to help provide users with a deeper understanding of their overall health. What's more, women can track their menstrual cycle and pregnancy and receive exercise and nutrition guidance.

Stay connected

Whether coming or going, stay connected with vívoactive 5 by receiving text messages, emails and alerts right from the wrist when paired with a compatible smartphone. Those with a compatible AndroidTM smartphone can also respond to texts using the on-watch keyboard and view photos directly from the watch screen. Safety and tracking features help provide peace of mind by sending a message with the user's live location (when available) to chosen emergency contacts if they feel unsafe or if an incident is detected5. While out and about, breeze through certain checkout lines or transit systems with Garmin PayTM contactless payments6 and download songs and playlists from Spotify®, Amazon Music and Deezer (subscription required) for phone-free listening. What's more, users can see their health and fitness information in the Garmin Connect app and download apps, watch faces and more from the Connect IQTM Store right on the watch, or find more options in the smartphone app.

Featuring a lightweight, aluminum bezel and silicone band, vívoactive 5 is available in multiple colorways, including black/slate, ivory/cream gold, navy/metallic navy and orchid/metallic orchid. Available now, vívoactive 5 has a suggested retail price of $299.99.

