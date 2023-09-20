Azerbaijani Civilian Injured During Armenian Terrorist Attack, Being Treated In Hospital (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Treatment of
the Azerbaijani civilian, operator of an excavator of one of the
companies, carrying out restoration work in the Aghdam district,
Mehman Hasanov injured as a result of an Armenian terrorist attack,
continues, Trend reports.
Hasanov, who received shrapnel injuries, was taken to the Aghdam
Central District Hospital.
He had surgery and is currently in stable condition.
The civilian was injured on September 19, when the territory was
shelled by formations of the Armenian armed forces [which haven't
been withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by
Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second
Karabakh war] using large-caliber weapons and mortars.
