Azerbaijan Approves Detailed Action Plan For Socio-Nomic Development Of Nakhchivan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The Cabof
Ministers of Azerbaijan has approved a detailed action plan for the
"State Program for the Socio-Economic Development of the Nakhchivan
AutonomRepublic for 2023-2027", Trend reports.
In this regard, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a
corresponding decree.
The Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy, the
Plenipotentiary Representation of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan in Nakhchivan and the Cabof Ministers of the
AutonomRepublic have been instructed to resolve issues arising
from this resolution.
