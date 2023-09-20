Wednesday, 20 September 2023 03:34 GMT

Kazakhstannfirms Full Support For Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity Of Azerbaijan - Ambador


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Kazakhstan once again confirms its full support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of brotherly Azerbaijan, said the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel, Trend reports.

"We welcome the initiative of the Azerbaijani side to hold a meeting with representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh. We express hope for a speedy resolution of the current situation through peaceful dialogue within the internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan. We are confident that the establishment of an atmosphere of peace and mutually beneficial cooperation in the South Caucasus, the unblocking of all communications corresponds to the interests of all countries in the region," he said.

