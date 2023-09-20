Kazakhstannfirms Full Support For Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity Of Azerbaijan - Ambador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Kazakhstan once
again confirms its full support for the sovereignty and territorial
integrity of brotherly Azerbaijan, said the Ambassador of
Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel, Trend reports.
"We welcome the initiative of the Azerbaijani side to hold a
meeting with representatives of the Armenian population of
Karabakh. We express hope for a speedy resolution of the current
situation through peaceful dialogue within the internationally
recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan. We are confident
that the establishment of an atmosphere of peace and mutually
beneficial cooperation in the South Caucasus, the unblocking of all
communications corresponds to the interests of all countries in the
region," he said.
