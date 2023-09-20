Kuleba, Grossi Diss Situation At Zaporizhzhia NPP, Furtheroperation

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I met with Rafael Grossi in New York to discuss the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and continued Ukraine-IAEA cooperation. Russia must end its nuclear blackmail and withdraw from the ZNPP to restore nuclear safety and security in Ukraine and wider Europe,” Kuleba noted.

A reminder that the General Debate of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly has opened in New York. Today, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in the open debate“Upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter through effective multilateralism: maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine”.

Photo: Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Ministry