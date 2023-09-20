Car Explodes On Explosives In Kyiv Region, Driver Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was killed in the Kyiv region as a result of a car exploding an explosive device.
The State Emergency Service reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
On September 20, rescuers received a report of a forest fire between two settlements of the Ivankiv territorial community.
At the scene, firefighters found out that the car ran over a mine. The driver, a man born in 1994, was killed. A fire also broke out, which was quickly extinguished by rescuers.
The State Emergency Service emphasized that the territories liberated from the Russians will remain potentially dangerfor a long time. Rescuers urged people to refrain from visiting forests, forest belts, fields, and places where hostilities were taking place.
As reported by Ukrinform, it will take about five years to clear agricultural land in Ukraine.
