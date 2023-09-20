Azerbaijan Announces Ceasefire In Nagorno-Karabakh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- Azerbaijan announced on Wednesday a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh due to a request for the Armenian community in the region.
According to the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC), a ceasefire agreement was reached due to a request by representative of the Armenian community, which was relayed to the Russian peacekeeping troops stationed in Karabakh.
The Azerbaijani side set the condition of disarming the armed Armenian groups in Nagorno-Karabakh region in addition to the withdrawal of regular Armenian troops from Azeri soil for the ceasefire to take place.
The Azeri side also demanded the handing of heavy weaponry in a step coordinated with the Russian troops.
In a similar context, the Azerbaijan Presidency announced that a meeting would be held on Thursday with Armenian representative from the district of Yevlakh to discuss its reintegration of the Nagorno-Karabakh region according to the constitution of Azerbaijan.
Azeri authorities announced on Tuesday that an anti-terrorism operation was launched in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh to retain the constitutional and judiciary systems in the region and eradicate any separatists' movements.
On its part, separatist sources in the region claimed that hostilities in the region reaped the lives of 25 people and injured many others. (end)
