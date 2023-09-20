India Asks Citizens To Avoid Travel To Places In Canada

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- India on Wednesday asked its citizens to avoid travelling to parts of Canada in wake of a diplomatic controversy following allegations that New Delhi was involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist in Canada.
Indian Ministry of External Affairs asked its citizens in Canada to avoid travelling to certain areas and regions where Indians are targeted. "Threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda," the ministry statement said.
"In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution," it added.
This came a day after Indian authorities summoned High Commissioner of Canada Cameron MacKay to inform government decision to expel a senior Canadian diplomat based in India saying the "decision reflects Indiaآ's growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in the internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities.
India also rejected Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau allegations pointing out to possible role of India in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
"We have seen and reject the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister in their Parliament, as also the statement by their Foreign Minister," the Indian Ministry said.
"Such unsubstantiated allegations seek to shift the fofrom Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten Indiaآ's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement said.
India had also urged the "government of Canada to take prompt and effective legal action against all anti-India elements operating from their soil."
Trudeau told the Parliament yesterday: "Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar."
Following this Indian intelligence head in Canada Pavan Kumar Rai was expelled.(end)
