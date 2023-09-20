(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca)
Asia Falls, China Keeps Benchmark Stable
Asia-Pacific markets fell across the board as China left its one-year and five-year loan prime rates unchanged and traders brace for the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision Wednesday stateside.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell another 218.81 points, or 0.7%, to 33,023.78.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index withered 111.57 points, or 0.6%, to 17,885.60.
Japan's trade deficit in August narrowed by two-thirds on a year-on-year basis, while imports and exports recorded a smaller fall than expected.
CHINA
The CSI 300 sank 14.81 points, or 0.4%, to 3,705.69.
China's one-year and five-year loan prime rates were held at 3.45% and 4.2% respectively.
In other markets
In Taiwan, the Taiex index staggered 101.57 points, or 0.6%, to 16,534.75.
In Singapore, the Straits Times inched up 1.25 points to 3,242.
In Korea, the Kospi index eked ahead 0.53 points to 2,559.74.
In New Zealand, the NZX 50 settled 19.7 points, or 0.2%, to 11,324.82.
In Australia, the ASX 200 fell 33.3 points, or 0.5%, to 7,163.33.
