Bollywood Actress Katrina Kaif New Ambador Of Etihad Airways

Dhaka: Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has announced its partnership with Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif as the new brand ambassador. The move follows the airline's efforts to tighten its strategic connections with India.

As Etihad's brand ambassador, Katrina Kaif will star in several campaign videos showcasing the airline's dedication to comfort, service, and worldwide accessibility.

Highlighting the importance of this collaboration, Amina Taher, Vice President of Brand, Marketing and Sponsorship, Etihad Airways, said that it not only showcases Etihad's offerings through globally recognised stars but also aims to "foster authentic connections that genuinely resonate with Indian travellers while celebrating our commitment to India."

The first video of their collaboration shows Katrina Kaif on Etihad's AirA350 aircraft, taking on a cinematic journey with Bollywood-style drama.

As per the airline, this partnership enhances Etihad's presence in India, where it operates in eight cities, aligning with its growth plans for the Indian market.

The airline also mentioned that the collaboration will not only bolster relationships with Indian communities domestically but also in significant global markets, including the UAE, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

However, this is not Katrina Kaif's first collaboration with Etihad Airways as a brand ambassador.

In 2010, India's Bollywood superstar was featured as "a discerning traveller showcasing Etihad's travel experience."

Commenting on the renewed partnership with Etihad Airways, Katrina Kaif said, "I am thrilled to be back with Etihad Airways, a brand synonymwith world-class travel experiences. The airline's commitment to excellence and its dedication to bringing people together resonate with my own values. I am excited to be part of a team that aims to create thoughtful connections and memorable experiences. I look forward to representing Etihad and being a part of their journey."

