Camfila Air Filtration Launches Airimager Latest Innovation Inrrosionntrol Monitoring

Camfil, the industry expert in clean air solutions, announced the launch of the AirImage-COR, the latest innovation in corrosion control monitoring. Real-time corrosion monitoring and technology that enables you to act before having to react. Corrosion is a natural process that occurs when metals react with molecular contaminants in the air. Metal surfaces gradually deteriorate and compromise the integrity of electronic components.

Electrical equipment is essential to the continuoperation of data centers, wastewater treatment facilities, petrochemical refineries, renewable energy plants, and now the emerging EV battery market. These industries all rely on automation processes to improve safety and reliability. Corrosion leads to unscheduled downtime, costly repairs, loss of revenue, and increased safety risks. The impact of corrosion extends beyond electronics. Collections in museums and archives are extremely sensitive to corrosion due to the presence of acidic gases. Gas concentrations in such buildings may be low, but long-term exposure can lead to expensive restorations or even irreversible damage.

“Monitoring corrosion requires accuracy and reliability and the AirImage-COR delivers both with its electrical resistance (ER) sensors,” says Trent Thiel, Product Manager, North American Industrial Molecular Filtration at Camfil.“Standards such as ANSI/ISA-71.04-2013 have been developed to classify the environmental conditions for process measurement and control systems as it pertains to airborne contaminants to help mitigate the risk of corrosion. The AirImage-COR ER sensors have been qualified in a corrosion chamber to the standard by injecting corrosive gases at different environmental conditions. The most accurate sensors were selected. The selection was based on the evaluation of a variety of sensors with different non-conductive substrates and metal track deposition technologies,” continues Thiel.

With PWA (progressive web application), the AirImage-COR offers a user-friendly solution to accurately monitor corrosion, temperature, relative humidity, and pressure via remote access in real-time. The AirImage-COR prevents costly downtime and unscheduled maintenance in critical processes.

If you would like to learn more about corrosion and find out what you can do to protect your sensitive equipment and processes, attend the live webinar on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. For any additional information on the AirImage-COR or for local representative contact details, visit the AirImage-COR product page here – AirImage-COR | Camfil .

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That's why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer fowe aim to conserve more, use less, and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 30 manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35 countries, and 5,600 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil can help you to protect people, processes, and the environment, visitat .

