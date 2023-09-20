Global Sports Nutrition Market Size To Reachd 96.27 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

After 135 years since the founding of the first professional sports league in the USA, professional sports leagues finally made their way to countries like India. There are currently more than 12 national professional sports leagues in India, each at a distinct stage of development. The IPL is the oldest of all the national professional sports leagues in India. NBA, MLB, and the NFL are the three most profitable sports. among the top 11 lucrative professional leagues worldwide. Global professional sports have made a substantial contribution to raising the bar for several sports over the years, including football, badminton, boxing, and others. Television offers professional leagues a broad audience and always enables them to also draw sponsors who are ready to spend in competitions in exchange for the right to advertise their goods and services in stadiums and during commercial breaks. Increase in number of competitive sporting events and leagues around the world is expected to increase the demand for standard sports nutrition products in order to maintain a proper physical health condition.

Any product associated with an athlete immediately becomes more visible when that athlete wins a championship, sets a record, or brings home an medals. Sports stars can have a very powerful and incredibly individualized effect on potential clients. Customers are more likely to believe an athlete endorsing a product when viewers are familiar with the athlete and the product. Famsports personalities become appealing endorsers for a company wanting to build its brand and improve sales. Elite athletes can speak with credibility when promoting goods that enhance athletic performance, and fans emulate them by purchasing the products they recommend. Rising demand for sports stars in advertising and marketing for varibrands and an increasing number of sports nutrition brands are expected to contribute to the market revenue growth.

Factors such presence of toxins and heavy metals in protein supplements, and varihealth concerns associated with regular consumption of nutritional supplements are restraining the revenue growth of the market. However, rapid production of better and more effective sports nutritional products along with new advertising and marketing strategies to promote products are expected to support the growth of the market in long term.

