Global Hardware Security Modules (Hsms) Market Size To Reachd 4.10 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) market size reached USD 1.22 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing foon data security in cloud is a key factor driving market revenue growth.
Data security has been a major concern in information technology. It becomes especially crucial in cloud computing environment because data is stored in multiple locations, even across the globe. The biggest concern for users regarding cloud technology is data security and privacy protection, which creates high demand for hardware security modules. Cloud HSM is a Hardware Security Module (HSM) service hosted in cloud that allows users to store encryption keys and execute cryptographic operations in a cluster. Varicompanies are offering Cloud HMS services, for example, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud HSM is a cloud-based Hardware Security Module (HSM) that allows users to quickly produce and use their own encryption keys on Amazon Web Services Cloud. Increasing concerns for data security in cloud is expected to drive revenue growth of the market during the forecast period.
Rising cyber-attacks and data breaches across the globe create high demand for hardware security modules among organizations. Advancement of new technologies, such as Inteof Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI), makes most businesses vulnerable to cyber-attacks. According to a study, between June 2020 to June 2021, the transportation industry has faced 186% increase in weekly ransomware attacks. For instance, in 2020, 9 million email addresses and travel details of customers were hacked from EasyJet company, out of which credit card information of approximately 2,200 customers was also compromised. Varicyberattacks in the recent years prompt organizations to adopt hardware security modules to strengthen their cyber security.
Scope of Research
| Report Details
| Outcome
| Market Size in 2021
| USD 1.22 Billion
| CAGR (2022–2030)
| 11.8%
| Revenue Forecast to 2032
| USD 4.10 Billion
| Base Year for Estimation
| 2021
| Historical Data
| 2019–2020
| Forecast Period
| 2022–2030
| Quantitative Units
| Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030
| Report Coverage
| Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
| Segments Covered
| Type, deployment type, application, end-use, and region
| Regional Scope
| North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
| Country Scope
| U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa
| Key Companies Profiled
| IBM Corporation, Thales Group, UtimSafeware., Atos SE, STMicroelectronics, Microchip Technology Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Gemalto NV, QLogic Corporation, and Futurex LP.
| Customization Scope
| 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation
Major Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global hardware security modules market is fairly consolidated with a few large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying varistrategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective hardware security module solutions. Some of the major companies included in the global hardware security modules market report are:
IBM Corporation. Thales Group UtimSafeware. Atos SE STMicroelectronics Microchip Technology Inc. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Gemalto NV QLogic Corporation Futurex LP
Strategic Development
On 06 June 2022, IBM recently signed an agreement with Siam Commercial Bank, a Thailand-based financial service provider to improve security of countless digital transactions on its platform and provide better service to its customers. The collaboration aims to capitalize on IBM's key expertise in providing a secure, resilient enterprise platform for mission-critical apps and data on hybrid multi-cloud to mitigate risks and reduce fraudulent activity in financial transactions. On 22 February 2022, Thales Group, a French multinational company announced that its payShield 10K technology is assisting in the delivery of Microsoft Azure Payment Hardware Security Module (HSM). This is a new service that secures real-time, critical payment transactions in Azure using cryptographic key operations.
Some Key Highlights from the Report
The database encryption segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to stringent data privacy regulations and increasing risk of data breaches among organizations. HSMs protect from hackers stealing content from a sensitive database. For example, Fortanix, a U.S. based software company made database encryption easier by providing a single integrated key management and Hardware Security Module (HSM) for managing and storing cryptographic keys across all of databases of the user. The retail and e-commerce segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to growing adoption of hardware security modules among retail and e-commerce industries to secure network points for employees, third-party vendors, and e-commerce websites. Retail sector is the main target for hackers due to large amount of monetary transactions taking place in this sector via, debit cards, credit cards, and other payment systems. The North America market is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to rising investments by governments in cyber securities. In addition, growing adoption of advanced technologies, especially in the U.S. creates ample opportunities for the market in this region.
Emergen Research has segmented global hardware security modules market on the basis of type, deployment type, application, end-use, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)
LAN Based USB Based PCI Based Smart Cards Others
Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)
Payment Processing Code and Document Signing Application-level encryption Database Encryption Authentication Document Signing PKI and Credential Management Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) IT and Telecommunication Government Industrial Manufacturing Healthcare Retail and E-commerce Transportation Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)
North America U.S. Canada Mex Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA
