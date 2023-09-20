Global Drone Service Market Size To Reachd 641.05 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global drone service market size was USD 9.60 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 46.8%, during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for drone services for geographical surveillance and time-efficient delivery services, is a major factor driving global drone service market revenue growth. In addition, increasing demand for aerial photography & videography is another factor driving revenue growth of the market. Moreover, rising demand for cost-efficient industrial solutions and increase in need for affordable, easy implementation and high-value-added customized systems for distinct requirements are driving market revenue growth.
Drones manufacturers are producing customized drones for varipurposes such as warehouse management, capturing, aerial imagery analyzation, logistics, oil & gas, and others. Furthermore, high-quality data is required by companies in agricultural, construction, mining, and other sectors, hence satellites and helicopters were the only sources to rely on to collect photogrammetric and geospatial data to continue business operations. Drones contain high technology image processing software and Global Positioning System (GPS) system, which helps to capture detailed information and high-quality image at a very low height. However, incorporation of new technologies is increasing demand for drone services.
However, privacy and cybersecurity concerns about using drone services and lack of insurance cover for aerial delivery drones are factors expected to restrain market revenue growth.
Scope of Research
| Report Details
| Outcome
| Market Size in 2021
| USD 9.60 Billion
| CAGR (2022–2030)
| 46.8%
| Revenue Forecast to 2032
| USD 641.05 Billion
| Base Year for Estimation
| 2021
| Historical Data
| 2019–2020
| Forecast Period
| 2022–2030
| Quantitative Units
| Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030
| Report Coverage
| Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
| Segments Covered
| Type, duration, application, end-users, and region
| Regional Scope
| North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
| Country Scope
| U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa
| Key Companies Profiled
| Aerodyne Group, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., CYBERHAWK, Matternet, Phoenix Drone Services LLC, Terra Drone Corporation, SenseFly, DroneDeploy, Precision Hawk, Sky Futures, Unmanned Experts Inc., and Agribotix LLC.
| Customization Scope
| 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation
Major Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global drone service market is consolidated, with a few large and medium-sized companies accounting for majority of market revenue. Major companies are deploying varistrategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective biocomposite solutions. Some major companies included in the global drone service market report are:
Strategic Development
On 10 August 2021, DroneDeploy, a drone data company acquired Rocos, a New Zealand-based robotic software company that works to build and manage robotic operations with the aim of helping companies to connect, monitor, and control robots at scale. Nevertheless, DroneDeploy even operates at a site realty platform that converts job sites into digital twins and provides users with visual data insights. Its purpose is to provide its customers across construction, energy, and agriculture with high defined capabilities.
Some Key Highlights in the Report
The platform service segment is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to organizations increasing emphasis on protecting platforms for drone services and providing valuable information to customers. The filming & photography segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Digital conversion leads construction and infrastructure industries to acquire drone services to collect digital data for asset management. Increasing aerial photography and filming applications coupled with rising demand for collection of data for different projects are driving demand for drone services. The North America market is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period due to increasing demand for high-quality data across variindustries including agricultural, construction, mining, gas, oil, and many others in countries in the region. Besides, presence of some major companies, such as Precision Hawk Innovations Ltd., Aerodyne Group, and others, are driving drone service market growth. On 24 May 2021, Aerodyne Group, AI & Robotics Venture Company Ltd. and Digital Creation Co., Ltd. announced a joint venture company's launch, AeroSky (Thailand) Company Ltd., which lead to drone-based infrastructure inspection solutions for Thailand based infrastructure industry.
Emergen Research has segmented the global drone service based on type, duration, application, end-use, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) Platform Service Training and Education Maintenance Repair Overhaul Others
Duration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) Short Duration Service Long Duration Service
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) Remote Sensing and Monitoring Aerial Photography and Filming Mapping & Surveying Spraying & Seeding Transport & Delivery Security, Search, and Rescue Medical Aids Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) Defense and Homeland Security Agriculture Building, Construction, and Infrastructure Media and Entertainment Healthcare Transport, Logistics, and Warehousing Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
North America S. Canada Mex Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa
Tags Drone Service Market size Drone Service Market share Drone Service Market trend Drone Service Market growth
