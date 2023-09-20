Bin Picking System Market Is Valued At$ 5.6 Billion By 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Rising Demand for Robotics Spurs Growth in the Bin Picking System Market
ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- In 2023, the global bin picking system market size is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.7 billion, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. By the conclusion of 2033, the market is forecasted to surge to US$ 5.6 billion.
The utilization of robotics and computer vision represents the key technologies underpinning bin picking system applications. These advancements enable the precise selection and placement of products, whether they are organized in structured arrays or scattered configurations.
For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:
Efficiency Unleashed: Exploring Bin Picking Systems in Robotic Automation
A bin picking system is a technology that combines a robot with a 3D camera, optical sensor (either 3D or 2D), and an end effector (such as a magripper) to extract parts from a container filled with disorganized, irregularly shaped pieces.
The robotic arm receives commands based on the analysis conducted by the computer vision system, which examines the target area and identifies the positions of the pieces.
- Short-Term Growth Factors (2023-2026): The continuexpansion of the automotive industry is expected to drive demand for variautomation technologies, including bin picking systems, leading to short-term growth.
- Medium-Term Growth Factors (2026-2029): North America and the Asia Pacific regions are anticipated to experience increased demand for bin picking systems due to the rising need for automation in logistics and warehousing.
- Long-Term Growth Opportunities (2029-2033): The fourth industrial revolution and smart automation are poised to propel the market into rapid long-term growth.
In the historical period from 2018 to 2022, the global bin picking system market demonstrated a CAGR of 9.1%. According to Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the market is projected to exhibit a growth rate of 12.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.
The image above provides a concise market share analysis of bin picking systems based on application and region. Within the application segment, the automotive sub-segment dominates with a 24.7% market share in 2023.
Companies of Significance Profiled:
- Apera AI
- Dobot
- Liebherr
- Mech-Mind Robotics
- Photoneo
- PICK IT 3D
- SCAPE Bin Picking
- Zivid
- Solomon
- Teqram
- Universal Robots
- VISIO NERF
- ZIVID
- Others
The Significance of High Initial Investments as a Barrier to Market Growth
Creating robotics systems demands substantial capital investment for establishing manufacturing facilities. Additionally, for end-users and industries looking to implement robotics in their automation processes, there is a considerable cost involved, which impacts overall profitability in the short term. Moreover, the absence of skilled labor and adequate training for utilizing these automation processes remains a challenge.
Furthermore, the development of bin picking systems necessitates the use of multiple expensive components such as sensors, computer vision technology, and robotic arms. Consequently, the accessibility of these technologies presents a formidable challenge. Technical failures can also result in process slowdowns, potentially leading to extended downtime for reinstallation.
Country-Specific Insights:
The Rapid Growth of Bin Picking Systems in the United States
In the coming years, the bin picking system market is poised for accelerated growth driven by consumer demands for enhanced precision, improved component recognition, and faster handling capabilities.
Moreover, the United States is uniquely positioned to expand its presence in the region, thanks to the burgeoning aerospace industry in North America, particularly within the US. Bin picking systems find applications across varisectors, including factory automation and warehouse automation, offering the advantage of reduced unit labor costs.
Anticipated technological advancements are expected to further propel market growth in the near future. Additionally, the technology-driven landscape of theindustry plays a significant role in influencing market expansion.
Themarket for Bin Picking Systems is projected to exhibit a remarkable CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.
Revolutionizing Automotive Manufacturing: Bin Picking Systems Transforming Efficiency in Germany's Auto Industry
Bin picking systems revolutionize work cells by automating the picking process, minimizing the reliance on human labor, and enhancing efficiency.
Germany stands as the automotive industry's epicenter, and this sector generates the highest demand for bin picking systems. These systems facilitate the seamless selection and placement of varicomponents in the assembly line for manufacturing automobiles. Additionally, German companies like Liebherr provide state-of-the-art manufacturing solutions, further attracting other market players to adopt bin picking systems for superior operational outcomes.
Meeting the Demand for Automation: The Growing Market for Industrial Bin Picking Systems
Manufacturers in the bin picking system market offer a range of design options to enhance practical material handling in industrial settings. In the near future, there is an expected surge in demand for bin picking systems due to the increasing need for industrial automation solutions.
Bin picking systems excel at handling heavy materials and efficiently performing repetitive tasks. They find extensive use in logistics and warehousing, making them applicable across variindustries, including automotive and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Moreover, bin picking systems equipped with 3D technology and vision systems excel at automatically selecting items that are randomly placed, even when they possess complex shapes, diverse textures, different materials, or are scattered irregularly.
The market is poised for significant growth, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast period.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:
Revolutionizing Warehouse Automation: The Rapid Growth of Semi-Structured Bin Picking Systems
The semi-structured bin picking system utilizes a 2D system to identify products and perform pick-and-place operations. This approach involves predictive elements that facilitate efficient imaging and picking of components. Typically, a 2D vision system is employed in semi-structured bin picking systems. This technology is now becoming more accessible and cost-effective for small and medium-sized businesses.
Projections indicate that the market for semi-structured bin picking systems is poised for significant growth, with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0% during the forecasted period. By 2033, the market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 1,884.5 million.
Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:
Land Survey Equipment System Market : The global land survey equipment system market is currently valued at US$ 7.79 billion and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% to reach US$ 12.21 billion by the end of 2032.
Submarine AIP System Market : The increased funding in defense sector by governments across the globe is expected to play an important role in growth of the submarine AIP system market
About Us:
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-panalysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.
Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Sales Team :
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog
S. N. Jha
Fact.MR
628-251-1583
emailhere
MENAFN20092023003118003196ID1107105769
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.