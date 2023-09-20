Coagulation Testing Gears Up For A Lucrative Future: A $4.5 Billion Market By 2030

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The "Coagulation Testing: Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to
ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Blood Coagulation Tests, a significant subset of the broader Coagulation and Hemostasis Testing domain, are instrumental in gauging the blood's clotting capability - a vital health metric. Employed to diagnose and oversee conditions ranging from bleeding disorders to other ailments impacting clotting, these tests assess clotting factor activity, anticoagulant presence, and clot formation duration. These outcomes are pivotal for informed diagnostic, monitoring, and therapeutic choices.
The healthcare sphere is in a state of continual evolution. Capturing pivotal market nuances and forecasting trends is crucial. This comprehensive report does just that. Set to catapult from a commendable US$3.1 billion to a staggering US$4.5 billion by 2030, the Coagulation Testing market's ascendancy is spurred by breakthroughs in Consumables and Instruments sectors. The Consumables segment is anticipated to achieve new milestones, while Instruments leverage the momentum of post-COVID recuperation.
The report offers invaluable insights into intricate market trends of key regions, prominently the U.S. and China - regions predicted to manifest substantial growth this decade. Strategize and decide with an edge, thanks to our exhaustive market evaluations and forecasts. This exclusive digital report showcases detailed competitor profiles for 38 market players and offers collaborative online updates, global competitive data, and complimentary one-year refreshers.
By the Numbers:
Anticipated growth from US$3.1 Billion in 2022 to US$4.5 Billion by 2030. CAGR projection: 4.8% (2022-2030). Consumables sector forecasted to grow at 5.1% CAGR; Instruments at 3.6% CAGR post-pandemic. U.S. Market 2022: Estimated at $828.7 Million. China's Market CAGR (2022-2030): Robust 7.4%.
Key Regional Insights:
Japan and Canada are projected to grow at CAGRs of 2.6% and 4.5% respectively (2022-2030). Europe's powerhouse, Germany, eyes a growth of nearly 2.8% CAGR.
Renowned Competitors Featured Include:
Abbott Laboratories, Inc. Agappe Diagnostics Ltd. Alere, Inc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Helena Laboratories, Inc. HemoSonics, LLC Horiba, Ltd. Medtronic PLC Randox Laboratories Ltd. Siemens Healthineers Sysmex Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Universal Biosensors Inc. And many more...
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo:
SOURCE Research and Markets
MENAFN20092023003732001241ID1107105718
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.