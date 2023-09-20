Socket Mobile Announces Capturesdk Support For Ios 17

iOS 17 compatibility across the entire Socket Mobile product line ensures that Apple iPhone users can maximize the utility of both their Socket Mobile device and their Bluetooth-paired Apple device. Socket Mobile ensures their devices stay up-to-date and compatible with the latest Apple updates. With the latest addition of iOS 17, users can be assured that their tools will continue to perform to their fullest capabilities.

"Socket Mobile has a strong track record of maintaining iOS compatibility and is devoted to supporting our app developer partners. We strive to provide ultimate device compatibility and best-in-class development tools," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile. "Now, with iOS 17 support added to CaptureSDK,

customers can find new ways to leverage the power and versatility of our barcode scanners and NFC reader/writers. iOS 17 has some new features that will enhance data collection in all industries, such as support for ID verification in the Apple wallet.

"To take advantage of all the features of our barcode scanners and NFC reader/writers, app development partners only need to upgrade their apps whenever a new update is released. Our world-class support team is always ready to ensure their data capture solutions will continue to work seamlessly. Combined with the quality of our products and support, this makes Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK, as well as our scanners and readers a great choice for Apple device users."

CaptureSDK has been integrated into thousands of applications across a variety of industries, helping create easy-to-use software tools for optimal performance and efficiency. It provides Socket's app partners with the most reliable and consistent data capture performance, enabling the application to maximize their solution's efficiency and increase the end-user's overall productivity. Implementing CaptureSDK allows application providers to utilize any of Socket Mobile's family of data capture devices (barcode scanners or NFC reader/writers) interchangeably and select the best data reader for each customer's requirements. With iOS 17 compatibility, Socket's CaptureSDK delivers a new level of control and adaptability for iOS app developers.

iOS compatibility will always be a fofor Socket Mobile as Apple continues to roll out new updates for its customers.

