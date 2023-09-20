Quark Expeditions Launches New Arctic 2025 Season: Rethink Your Bucket List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the global leader in polar adventures, invites travelers to boldly rethink their bucket list in
Arctic 2025 and choose destinations that take them beyond the standard and overly popular travel experiences. Quark Expeditions is offering an early booking boof $1,000 to any guest who decides to step away from the Top 10 lists in favor of truly unique polar experiences in the remote Arctic. Continue Reading
Rethink your Bucket List with Quark Expeditions' New 2025 Arctic Season
Tweet this
Photo Credit: Michelle Sole
"Now that global travel is back in a big way, industry watchers have observed that many travelers are heading to the same destinations-in large numbers-and taking the very same
selfies," says Wendy Batchelor, Vice President of Marketing for Quark Expeditions. "For our Arctic 2025 season, we invite travelers to go bold and take the less-traveled route away from the metropolises of Rome and New York and instead explore remote Arctic destinations like Svalbard, Greenland or the Canadian High Arctic. We want to inspire people to rethink their bucket list dreams, get off the beaten track and return home with travel stories no other destination can provide."
Quark Expeditions' Arctic 2025 season includes 12 itineraries-four of which are new:
West Greenland Ice Odyssey: Glaciers and Icebergs Ultimate Arctic Voyage: From
Svalbard to Jan Mayen to Iceland Wild Fjords of South Greenland: Land of the Vikings Adventures in Northeast Greenland: Glaciers, Fjords and the Northern Lights
Quark Expeditions has curated its Arctic 2025 portfolio so guests can choose from varying trip lengths and off-ship experiences-many supported by Ultramarine's
two twin-engine helicopters. "Another element that was extremely important towhen we created this season line-up was to allow travelers to fulfill very unique polar dreams," says Batchelor. "If you want to explore the legendary Northwest Passage, we've got you covered. If you dream of flying in a helicopter and then landing on the Greenland Ice Sheet, we can make that happen."
Quark Expeditions' Arctic season runs May to October.
View all itineraries in our
Arctic 2025 season .
About Quark Expeditions:
The global leader in polar adventures for more than 30 years. The most passionate and seasoned team in the industry, taking explorers to the ends of the earth. Going where few ever dream, and walking where few ever will. Delivering extraordinary experiences and enriching lives through travel, Quark Expeditions
is a Travelopia specialist company.
SOURCE Quark Expeditions
MENAFN20092023003732001241ID1107105529
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.