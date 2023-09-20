Ragnarok Landverse, Grand Launch On September 20, 2023!

Ragnarok Landverse is a sequel of the original MMORPG PC game, Ragnarok Online, with newly added blockchain features. The game provides a player-driven economy and incentivizes players with digital financial assets that can be obtained with every minute of play. By leveraging web3 features, all players can participate in a secure and fair marketplace driven by demand and supply, and adding a whole new layer of strategy to the gameplay.

During the launching period, variincentives and multiple events with prize worth up to US$5,000 are offered to support the players.

Maxion PTE. LTD, a blockchain-based game developer company, publishes the game on Maxion Platform with NFT marketplace.

[Ragnarok Landverse_Official Website]

[Facebook]

[Twitter]

[Whitepaper]

