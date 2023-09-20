Last Mile Drone Delivery Market Is Expected To Increase At A CAGR Of 25.4% By 2033 X Herald

The last-mile drone delivery market is driven by increased consumer demand for quick deliveries and cost & time efficiency offered by drones to the end-user industries. The last-mile deliveries are the most expensive process of the entire supply chain. The traditional approach includes the excessive cost of fuel and repair & maintenance of the vehicles. Also, last-mile deliveries are delayed and disturbed by traffic congestion, adverse road condition, and other environmental factors. To overcome these issues, last-mile drone delivery services are utilized which efficiently provide package deliveries with time & cost efficiency.

Moreover, last-mile delivery services are projected to rise in the forthcoming period with the development of e-commerce industries. Where customers are benefited from quick or instant deliveries with the help of drones.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



During 2023-2033, the market will expand with CAGR of 25.4%

Among regions, East Asia exhibits fastest growth with CAGR of 26.4%

Drone with up to 5 lbs capacity holds about 57.0% of share in capacity type segment. The global last mile drone delivery services market growth was about 14.7% during 2018-2022.

“Developing e-commerce industry worldwide to create lucrative opportunity for the market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The business environment for last mile drone delivery services is highly competitive. With continumoves like acquisition and service launch by market players, the last mile drone delivery services market is expected to be highly fragmented and projected to rise at a significant pace in the forthcoming period. For instance,



In September 2022, Valqari acquired the IDU group to establish drone infrastructure for last-mile deliveries. The acquisition is aimed to enhance customer experience and companies' footprint worldwide. In June 2022, Amazon introduced Amazon Prime Air drone delivery services in California, United States. Packages upto 5 pounds or less are preferred to deliver with these drones.

Market Development

The last-mile drone delivery market is highly fragmented with the presence of varismall & large market players in the market. This impacts high competitive intensity in the industry. The market players are taking rigormoves to enhance their global footprint and expansion of consumer base. Acquisition and service launch are key initiatives has been taken by market players resulting positively in the market expansion during the forecast period.

Segmentation of the Last Mile Drone Delivery Market



By Capacity:



Upto 5 lbs



6-10 lbs

Above 10 lbs

By Customer Type:



Retail

Commercial

By End-use Industry:



Healthcare



Retail



Food

Logistics

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global last mile drone delivery market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of capacity (upto 5 lbs, 6-10 lbs and above 10 lbs), customer type (retail and commercial), end-use industry (healthcare, retail, food and logistics) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

