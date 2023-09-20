My Awesome Getaway In The Mile High City

My girls and I were in desperate need of a reunion vacay since we all go to different schools now across the Midwest. When thinking about the perfect central meetup spot, I suggested Denver since I'd heard it has a really cool mix of breweries, food, nightlife and outdoorsy stuff to do. A little something for everyone!

I scoured vacation rental sites like Karta until I found the most perfect, modern loft fornear downtown Denver. It had gorgemountain views from the balcony and seriously trendy boho-chic decor – ideal for lots of Instagram ops!

We all flew in separately on a Friday but met up at the rental in the early evening. After catching up nonstop while claiming our cute bedrooms, we freshened up then bundled up to brave the cold and hit the city! We were ready for a night out.

We decided to spend our first evening wandering around Larimer Square – Denver's oldest and most historic downtown block. As the sun set, the string lights criss-crossing above the street turned on and made the area feel so warm and charming.

Despite the winter chill in the air, the sidewalk patios were lively with people laughing over cocktails and dining al frenext to heat lamps. We popped into a few of the trendy boutiques to browse fleeces and cowboy boots.

When we eventually got hungry, we had some out-of-this-world tacos and margs at Tamayo Urban Mexican Kitchen. The perfect first taste of Denver's vibrant food and nightlife! Afterwards, we admired the festive holiday lights displays along 16th Street as we slowly strolled back to our cozy rental in Denver to rest up for the next day. It was such a picturesque first night.

We woke up early the next morning and decided to get some fresh air, mountain views, and exercise! We drove about 30 minutes outside the city limits to hike the gorgescenery of Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre. As we climbed the steep sandy-colored trails, I was in awe of the breathtaking panoramic views of the valley and Denver's skyline off in the distance.

Seeing the iconic open-air Red Rocks Amphitheatre carved right into the rock was so cool too. We walked all around on the massive stage and rows of seats imagining what an exciting concert experience would be like in such a beautiful natural venue. Definitely a must-see outdoor spot right outside Denver!

That night we got all dressed up again ready to fully experience downtown Denver's buzzing nightlife. We started by going to the Wynkoop Brewing Company restaurant in the hip LoDo district to sample all the local beers and ciders on tap. My favorite was the Colorado dry hopped IPA – so crisp!

After pre-gaming over pints, we set out to bar hop along Blake Street, which had such a fun, lively vibe on a Saturday night. We danced and sang our hearts out as an awesome live band played popular hits inside the retro Walnut Room.

Finally, we ended the long night splitting a gooey late-night pizza at Sexy Pizza, which was the perfect way to soak up all the drinks! Pizza is always a good idea.

Our short weekend trip seemed to fly by way too quickly, but we were totally charmed by Denver's friendly Midwestern vibe, lively downtown, thriving arts and music scene, and easy access to gorgemountain nature and trails just outside the city.

I'm so glad my friend suggested Denver as the spot for our chilly winter reunion. Now I honestly can't wait to return to explore more of the parks, quirky neighborhoods, museums, breweries and restaurants. Maybe I'll even make it to a show at the legendary Red Rocks venue next time!

So that's the full scoop on our cold but super fun Mile High City getaway. Let me know if you have any recommendations for cool hidden gem spots, activities or food I should check out on my next visit! I need to start planning trip number two ASAP.