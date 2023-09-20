Embrace Thezy Autumn With 92% OFF Cleverget To Enjoy TV Shows In High

Shenzhen, Guangdong Sep 20, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

After a good summer fling, it's time to get ready to embrace the cozy autumn, and one of the relaxing ways for some people is to lay on the couch to watch movies or shows of high quality without ads disturbing. In Leawo's 2023 Golden Autumn Giveaway & Specials activity, the fan-favorite video downloader toolkit - CleverGet All-In-One 12 will be helpful in this entertainment aspect, which lifetime plan is available with a 92% discount at $219.95 instead of the original price at $2778.45. Here is an introduction to this product below.

CleverGet All-In-One 12 is an online video downloader toolkit including 31 modules, which is to download videos, movies, shows, and even live streaming videos from 1000+ sites, including both free and on-demand streaming services. Among these 31 modules, the best seller is CleverGet Video Downloader which supports downloading videos from 1000+ sites, like YouTube, Twitter, Vimeo, Ins, etc. With an inherent browser, users can spare no effort to get M3U8 links for downloading available videos at up to 8K resolution. Meanwhile, playlist downloading is also supported, and the ads will be removed from the downloaded videos after download for an immersive viewing experience.

While people want to download movies/shows from paid streaming services kind as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, etc., or to download live streaming videos from Twitch , it's good to find that CleverGet also has corresponding modules for these specific streaming sites. These modules allow users to download desired TV episodes or seasons in a batch with audio tracks and subtitles kept in original quality on the target platform.

If people would like to watch videos on airplane or train without network problems, CleverGet is a doubtlessly great choice for downloading videos ahead. What's more, there is a new special campaign - Review CleverGet & Get Free Code that is initiated to provide all people with chances to get a CleverGet registration code for free. Participant in this“get free code” campaign who has excellent performance can receive an extra prize, which is up to a lifetime license for the CleverGet All-In-One package. Each module of CleverGet is on promotion with discounts or coupons at the same time. For more details please visit CleverGet's official site.

About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include DVD Copy, Blu-ray Creator, UHD Creator, Music Recorder, Video Converter, PhotoIns, iOSFix, Tunes Cleaner, Data Recovery, Transfer, and others for both Win and Mac platforms.