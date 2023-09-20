Intry Veteran And Legend

Milan, Italy Sep 20, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

Artist: Aria

Title: Smile

Release: 14/08/23

SMILE – MUSIC VIDEO [PRIVATE] | SMILE [WAV]

Italian artist Aria – real name Mariano Schiavolini – recruits a tour de force of global talent for his latest single Smile. Aria is a leading representative of international world music and collaborates with other major artists in the genre such as the Soweto Gospel Choir, Peter Gabriel, and the group of Miriam Makeba. Released on August 14th of this year, this infectisingle is characterised by its strong rhythms, global influences, and masterfully intricate composition.

Smile's driving force is its undeniable rhythm influenced strongly by South and Central American musical styles, namely rumba and cha cha. However, jazz and RnB influences elevate the song with its positive vocals and message, and instrumentation such as that of American bassist Joseph Patrick, bassist for Steward Copeland of the Police.

Smile's arrangement is in a way a testament to Aria's decades spanning legacy in the music industry. With over 120 tracks making up the song (with most contemporary songs only reaching 50), Smile was recorded with older analogue set-ups that retain the individual frequencies of each instrument with more fidelity than their modern counterparts at this complex layering. In doing so, it demonstrates the mastery that comes with having been in the industry for so long now, such is the case with Aria.

The single and its accompanying music video continue Aria's trend of global collaboration. As viewers will see, the video brings together the smiles of those from all backgrounds, who interpret the dance of Smile with spontaneand unique gestures. Behind the scenes, English author Nicolette Turner penned the lyrics which were sung by vocalist Ariel Jones, who also interpreted the song in Portuguese after contributing the lyrics in her native tongue. Smile's Portuguese version is to be released in the South American market.

Prior to Smile, Aria's successes have included charting in his native Italy and abroad, rotation on BBC Radio, millions of streams and views on his songs and videos, and charitable drives to help causes close to the artist's heart. These causes include defending human rights, saving near extinct animals, and fighting apartheid, to name a few.

Smile is a song of universal brotherhood that hopes to bring people of all walks and creeds together through dance. The single is available across all platforms now.

CREDITS:

- COMPOSITION & PIANO: Mariano Schiavolini, aka“Aria” (BMI USA) - Yamaha C7 grand piano recorded at Zerodieci Studio (Genoa, Italy) and Steinway & Songs Model D grand piano recorded at Indiehub Studio di Registrazione (Milano, Italy)

- PRODUCTION & ARRANGEMENT: Mariano Schiavolini, aka“Aria”

- LYRICS: Nicolette Turner (PRS UK)

- MIXING ENGINEER: Mark Bowyer at Orchard Studios in Somerset, UK (Ed Sheeran, Charli XCX, Lonely The Brave, Rudimental, Saint Raymond, Mahalia)

- SOUND ENGINEER: Alessio Senis of Rosenhouse Recording Studio in Vallecrosia, Italy

- MASTERING: Natalie Bibby of Metropolis Studios in London, England

- VOCALS: Ariel Jones (Madeira, Portugal) (John Graham)

- 12-STRING GUITAR: MaLelpo (Bologna, Italy) - Ennesimo Piano B (band)

- ELECTRIC GUITAR: Cory Clark (Alan Watts, Tyrone Wells, Katherine Mcphee, Jadon Lavik, Broken City Percussion, Golden State, David Foster (Celine Dion/Josh Groban), Bob Marlette (Alice Cooper, Ozzy Osbourne), GHS Strings (Dusty Hill, Carlos Santana, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, Stevie Ray Vaughan, David Gilmour of Pink Floyd, Flea of Red Hot Chilli Peppers)

- DRUMS & PERCUSSION: Cosobatero (Medellin, Colombia) (Carlos Vives, Ruben Blades, Maluma, Gente de Zona, Camilo, Kany Garcia)

- 2° PERCUSSION: Tom Rossi (Los Angeles, USA) (Dave Eggar, Giovanni Hidalgo, Donna De Lory, LLoeb, Rich Jacques, Ziggy Marley, Chris Stills)

- BRASS SECTION: Brazilian Horn section (São Paulo, Brazil) (Nathan East, LuSonza, Sandy, Lucas Lima)

- 2° BRASS SECTION: Carlos SHorns (Austin, TX, USA) (Daft Punk, The Backstreet Boys, James Blunt, Outasight, Jason Mraz, Gary Barlow)

- BANDONEON: FranciMartìnez (Buenos Aires, Argentina) (Camila y Silvio)

- BASS: Joseph Patrick Moore (Henderson, NV, USA) (Steward Copeland of The Police, Earl Klugt, Bob James, Boney James, LKelly)

- HAMMOND: Phil Madeira (Nashville, TN, USA) (Elvis Costello, Shawn Colvin, Patty Griffin, Alan Toussant, Mavis Staples, Amy Grant, Alice Peacock, Taj Mahal, Keb Mo, Garth Brooks Emmylou Harris, Michael W. Smith, Toby Keith, Buddy Miller)

