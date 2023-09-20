McKinney, Texas Sep 20, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

CourMed, a concierge health services company, announced today that it will be adding "Courrie", its AI Membership Concierge, to its tech stack to improve productivity. The addition of Courrie is expected to reduce the amount of full-time employees and streamline the membership experience for CourMed's membership clients.

Courrie is an AI-powered virtual assistant that provides personalized support to CourMed's membership clients. It can help members schedule concierge visits, send payment invoices, track their health & wellness history, and connect with health & wellness providers. With Courrie's help, CourMed's membership clients can access the care they need more quickly and easily.

"We're excited to add Courrie to our tech stack," said Derrick L. Miles, Founder/CEO of CourMed. "We believe that Courrie will helpimprove the membership experience for our clients and increase our productivity as a company. By reducing the amount of full-time employees, we can foon delivering high-quality health & wellness concierge services to our members."

CourMed is committed to using technology to improve the health & wellness experience for its members. The addition of Courrie to its tech stack is just one example of how the company is leveraging AI to provide enCOURaging experiences to it's membership clients.

For more information about CourMed's membership service and to sign up, visit



Watch CourMed summary video -

