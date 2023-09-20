Sia Keeps One Ship With Kalibr In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia keeps eight ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including one Kalibr cruise missile carrier with a total volley of up to eight missiles.
The Ukrainian Navy reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
There is one enemy ship in the Sea of Azov, and one ship in the Mediterranean.
As reported, the ATESh guerrilla movement said that Russia had withdrawn some warships from the Sevastopol Bay, and another part was preparing to withdraw.
