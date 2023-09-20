OSCE Chairperson Meets With Azerbaijani And Armenian FM (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Northern
Macedonian Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar
Osmani met separately with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and
Armenia, Trend reports.
Bujar Osmani made the corresponding statement on his page in X
(Twitter).
"I had separate meetings with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister
Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan. I
emphasized that constructive and comprehensive dialogue is the only
way to sustainable peace," he said.
It should be noted that on September 18, the delegation headed
by Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov
left for New York to participate in the 78th session of the UN
General Assembly.
