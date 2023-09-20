OSCE Chairperson Meets With Azerbaijani And Armenian FM (PHOTO)

Bujar Osmani made the corresponding statement on his page in X (Twitter).

"I had separate meetings with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan. I emphasized that constructive and comprehensive dialogue is the only way to sustainable peace," he said.

It should be noted that on September 18, the delegation headed by Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov left for New York to participate in the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.