Wednesday, 20 September 2023 02:07 GMT

Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Increases Purchases Of Foreign Currency


9/20/2023 6:10:47 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has increased purchases of currency to maintain the stability of the manat, Trend reports.

According to the CBA, the demand for foreign currency at 99 percent of currency auctions was lower than the supply for eight months of 2023.

"The Central Bank of Azerbaijan acquired foreign currencies in the framework of operations on the foreign exchange market in the amount of $122 million from January through August 2023, " the CBA said.

In addition, the CBA said that the bank may expand foreign currency purchase operations to ensure balance in the foreign exchange market.

The average demand at currency auctions organized by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan in 2022 amounted to $52.4 million, while the supply was $70 million.

Moreover, the CBA started conducting currency auctions by one-way sale of currency in competitive conditions in mid-January 2017.

MENAFN20092023000187011040ID1107105455

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search