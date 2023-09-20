Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Increases Purchases Of Foreign Currency

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The
Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has increased purchases of
currency to maintain the stability of the manat, Trend reports.
According to the CBA, the demand for foreign currency
at 99 percent of currency auctions was lower than the supply for
eight months of 2023.
"The Central Bank of Azerbaijan acquired foreign
currencies in the framework of operations on the foreign exchange
market in the amount of $122 million from January through August
2023, " the CBA said.
In addition, the CBA said that the bank may expand
foreign currency purchase operations to ensure balance in the
foreign exchange market.
The average demand at currency auctions organized by
the Central Bank of Azerbaijan in 2022 amounted to $52.4 million,
while the supply was $70 million.
Moreover, the CBA started conducting currency auctions
by one-way sale of currency in competitive conditions in
mid-January 2017.
