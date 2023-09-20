Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Responds To Social Media Calls To Help Army During Anti-Terrorist Activities

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. During local
anti-terrorist activities, information regarding the call for
assistance to the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan was spread in social
networks, press service spokesman of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry
Colonel Anar Eyvazov said at a briefing, Trend reports.
He noted that the Defense Ministry officially calls not to react
to such calls.
Will be updated
