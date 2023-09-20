Wednesday, 20 September 2023 02:07 GMT

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Responds To Social Media Calls To Help Army During Anti-Terrorist Activities


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. During local anti-terrorist activities, information regarding the call for assistance to the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan was spread in social networks, press service spokesman of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry Colonel Anar Eyvazov said at a briefing, Trend reports.

He noted that the Defense Ministry officially calls not to react to such calls.

