Sian President Putin May Soon Hold Talks With Armenian PM Pashinyan


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Russian President Vladimir Putin may soon speak with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports.

"We are waiting for the terms of the phone conversation between Putin and Prime Minister Pashinyan to be agreed upon," a source in the Kremlin said.

It was also noted that contacts continue at the working level.

