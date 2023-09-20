Sian President Putin May Soon Hold Talks With Armenian PM Pashinyan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Russian
President Vladimir Putin may soon speak with Armenian Prime
Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports.
"We are waiting for the terms of the phone conversation between
Putin and Prime Minister Pashinyan to be agreed upon," a source in
the Kremlin said.
It was also noted that contacts continue at the working
level.
Will be updated
