Azerbaijani Armed Forces Receive Instructions Innnection With Separatists Surrendering In Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Today, an
agreement has been reached on the cessation of local anti-terrorist
measures, press service spokesman of Azerbaijani Ministry of
Defense Colonel Anar Eyvazov said during today's briefing, Trend reports.
"The leadership of the Ministry of Defense gave a corresponding
instruction to the troops," he said.
According to him, the Azerbaijani armed forces are currently
fulfilling the tasks assigned to them.
Will be updated
