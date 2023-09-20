United Arab Emirates Ambassador Meets With Minister Of Environment And Climate Change Of Somalia

His Excellency Ahmad Juma Al Rumaithi, Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Somalia, met with Her Excellency Khadija Al Makzoumi, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change of Somalia, at the embassy in the capital, Mogadishu, to discuss preparations for the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) and Somalia's anticipated participation in it.

During the meeting, His Excellency Al Rumaithi delivered a letter from His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and the President-Designate of COP28, in which he emphasized that the conference represents a pivotal milestone in coordinated international efforts to shape our shared future, aiming to mobilize efforts and source effective solutions to achieve climate action goals.

His Excellency Al Jaber emphasized that COP28 will work towards achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement to keep 1.5 degrees Celswithin reach.