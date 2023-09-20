Iran’s Leader says world changing amid appearance of new global order

(MENAFN) Iran’s Leader Ebrahim Raisi declared that the “world is changing” during the appearance of a new global order and the “path is irreversible” in his address at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.



Raisi, who reached New York on Monday, used the stage of the yearly high-level meeting of globe presidents to assault the rules of Iran’s rivals, the United States as well as its Western associates.



Over 140 world presidents as well as spokespersons are attending 2023’s UN General Assembly session.



Raisi declared that the Western policy of power is “no longer an answer for the world” and the old liberal order that helped the governing leaders and capitalists has been deserted as well.



“The project to Americanize the world has failed,” he stressed, also saying that the “resistance and awareness” of countries has rose as never before.



Criticizing the European Union’s foreign policy head Josep Borrell, Iran’s leader stated that the West is dealing with an identity disaster, as it witnesses the world “as a jungle” and itself “as a garden.”

