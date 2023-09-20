Cryopreservation Cell Lines Market Revenue To Hitd 70 Billion By 2035,Ys Research Nester

Request Free Sample Copy of this Report @

along with the adoption of variex-situ animal cell storage methods for the conservation of biodiversity, are expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. According to a report, around 1 million plant and animal species worldwide are facing the threat of extinction in the near future.

Cryopreservation Cell Lines Market: Key Takeaways



Market in North America to propel the highest growth

Cryoprotectant Agents segment to garner the highest growth Market in Asia Pacific to grow at the highest rate

Growing Spending on Biotechnology to Boost Market Growth

The rapidly emerging biotech companies, increased investment in biotechnologies, and leveraging the popularity of generics and biosimilars are all attributed to the growth of the market. For instance, it was found that India's bioeconomy grew eightfold in the past 8 years, from ~ USD 10 billion in 2014 to more than USD 80 billion in 2022. Furthermore, as cryopreservation is a process that preserves organelles, cells, tissues, or any other biological constructs by freezing cell lines at high cell viability, their adoption is escalating significantly in varisectors, including tissue engineering, biobanking, cryosurgery, molecular biology, ecology, food science, plant physiology, and many medical applications, which is further expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.

Cryopreservation Cell Lines Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth in North America

The cryopreservation cell lines market in the North American region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The region's market growth is expected to bloom as a result of increasing research and development expenditure, which may lead to a revolution in scientific research. Additionally, there is a massively increasing pharmaceutical and healthcare expenditure on research and development for the study of gene function, antibody production, vaccine production, testing drug metabolism and cytotoxicity, the generation of artificial tissues (e.g., artificial skin), and the synthesis of drugs, all of which contribute to market growth. According to the data revealed by the World Bank, health expenditure (% of GDP) in North America hiked from 12.2% in 2000 to 16.32% in 2019, with an average annual rate of 1.57%.

Make an Inquiry Before Buying this Report @

Emerging Biotech Companies to Drive Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The cryopreservation cell lines market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. The regional market growth can be attributed to the rising demand for improved healthcare infrastructure in Asia Pacific countries, which has drawn the foof market players on developing novel products for preserving varicells for research and for use in medical settings. Moreover, the developing biotechnology sector, with greater R&D spending in key segments to encourage biotechnology investments in the region that will enable the development of varigeneric and homegrown vaccines, such as one developed by China and India at the time of COVID-19, is also expected to boost market growth in the region. It was found that from 2010 to 2020, around 141 new biopharma companies were formed in China, compared to 79 from 2000 to 2010.

Cryopreservation Cell Lines, Segmentation by Product Type



Cryoprotectant Agents

Cryogenic Freezers Others

The cryoprotectant agent segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. Factors such as the cryopreservation protocol for cell lines are responsible for rising initiatives to develop new and innovative cryoprotectant agents that may aid in burgeoning biological research. Moreover, the uptrend of in vitro fertilization owing to the diminishing rate of fertility is leading to the rising need for evolved cryopreservation cell line techniques for the preservation of oocytes and embryos for the process of IVF, which is anticipated to boost the segment in the upcoming years. For instance, it is observed that every year, ~4 million births in the U.S. are via IVF. Additionally, the heightening demand for cryoprotectant agents such as propylene glycol, glycerol, and dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) that are presently used to protect cells from damage during freeze-thaw is expected to increase segment share over the forecast period.

Cryopreservation Cell Lines, Segmentation by End User



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes Others

The pharmaceuticals & biotechnology companies segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The factors applicable to the growth of the segment include the development of a "manufacturing paradigm" for cell therapies as well as increasing investigations on how many cells to freeze per vial to maximize the number of products that can be produced, besides the fact that cell culture & cell lines have gained importance in the study of differentiation processes of specific cells, including physiology and pathophysiology. Moreover, the increasing research in areas such as oncology, immuno-oncology, immunology, and multiple sclerosis is expected to invite more investments in the life science sector, which is expected to boost the market over the projected period. For instance, Merck KGaA, a vibrant science and technology company, invested about USD 2.8 billion in R&D in 2020, with a foon both in-house research and external collaborations to launch new and innovative products.

Request for Customization of this Report @

A few of the well-known industry leaders in the cryopreservation cell lines market that are profiled by Research Nester are BioLife Solutions, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Cryologic Pty. Ltd., PromoCell GmbH, Corning Incorporated, The Cooper Companies Inc., Saint-Gobain, Cytiva, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Cryopreservation Cell Lines Market



BioLife Solutions, Inc., a leading supplier of class-defining cell and gene therapy bioproduction tools and services invented cryopreservation, thawing, and cold chain transport technologies. The company received a European Patent for its apparatuses and compositions for the cryopreservation of cellular monolayers. The Shinshu University of Japan developed a technology to cryopreserve animal cells without using cryoprotectants by the super flash freezing method.

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.