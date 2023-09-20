The gig economy, exemplified by papmall®, presents an opportune time for women to redefine their professional trajectory.

Female freelancers are affected by a belief that unpaid household work is for women - according to a small research done by papmall® team.

Gender stereotyping in society has made its way into freelance jobs for women, therefore apmall® is going out of its way to help women find their homes in a highly competitive freelancing environment.

papmall® proactively communicates with woman freelancers to discover their full capabilities.

papmall®'s algorithmic transparency and a global clientele helps move freelancing females forward.

"Right now is the time for women to reinvent their work life in the tight job market of freelancing.”, said Mr. Jimmy Lee, CEO of papmall®.

As a global talent marketplace, papmall® is taking measures to prevent the deteriorating circumstances of women in this new form of employment.