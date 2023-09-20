Sri Lankan President condemns AUKUS for establishing alliance to target China

(MENAFN) Sri Lankan Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe has sentenced the AUKUS agreement as an association intended to aim at China, branding it a “strategic misstep,” also persisting it is only going to break up Asia into contending sites as well as weaken the area.



Talking on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, Wickremesing he targeted AUKUS, which was established by the United States, United Kingdom, as well as Australia in 2021. “I don’t think it was needed,” he stated.



“I think it’s a strategic misstep. I think they made a mistake,” the leader declared. “It is a military alliance moved against one country – China.”



Wickremesinghe continued to state that Sri Lanka desires no role in the developing strains amid Washington as well as Beijing, also noting that his nation would like to keep decent ties with both authorities and does not want to witness Asia broken into rival blocs.



MENAFN20092023000045015687ID1107105418