Global Electronic Packaging Market Report, Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis And Forecast To 2028 X Herald

Because of the demand from the electronics sector, technological advances, and substantial utilization areas in healthcare devices and packaging solutions, Asia-Pacific is predicted to have profitable growth. In the near future, market growth in the region is anticipated to be driven by an increase in the shrinking of electronic devices and goods across a wide range of electronic products. The National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency (NIPFA) reports that the demand for electronic products has significantly increased in India. Due to strong regulatory support, significant investments made by numerstakeholders, and an increase in demand for electronic goods, it is predicted that the electronic manufacturing sector will reach US$220 billion by 2025.

Some of the key players in Electronic Packaging market include AMETEK Inc., Blue Spark Technology, Dordan Manufacturing Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Excellatron Solid State, GY Packaging, Plastiform Inc., Infinite Power Solutions, Kiva Container Corporation, Primex Design & Fabrication, Quality Foam Packaging Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, The Box Co-Op and UFP Technologies, Inc.

Key Developments:

In June 2022, Digimarc Corporation announced a partnership with Sealed Air, a global leader in digital printing and packaging, to bring product digitization to markets such as eCommerce fulfillment, industrials, and consumer goods at scale via smart packaging.

In March 2022, Intel revealed the first phase of its efforts to invest up to EUR 80 billion (USD 84 billion) in the European Union over the following decade across the semiconductor value chain, from Research and Development to production to advanced packaging technologies.



