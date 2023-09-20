Global Parenteral Packaging Market Report, Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis And Forecast To 2028 X Herald

Browse complete“Parenteral Packaging Market” report with TOC @





Over the anticipated period, Europe is expected to register significant growth. The robust pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in Europe, as well as its strict regulatory environment, encourage ongoing innovation and the adoption of top-notch parenteral packaging solutions. Moreover, the European market is distinguished by a strong foon environmental sustainability, which has prompted the creation and adoption of eco-friendly packaging products and procedures. A growing demand for parenteral medications, including those in advanced packaging formats, has also been caused by Europe's aging population and an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases.

Some of the key players in Parenteral Packaging market include Nipro Corporation, Catalent, Inc, Sio2 Materials Science, Schott AG, Gerresheimer AG , Baxter International Inc., Dickinson and Company, Stevanato Group S.p.A., Corning Inc., UDG Healthcare plc, Becton, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. , UFP Technologies, Inc. and Terumo Corporation.

Key Developments:

In June 30, 2021, SCHOTT AG announces the inauguration of its new tube factory in Jinyun, China. The new facility will help increase production for a pharmaceutical glass tubing company used to store and package life-saving medicines.

In May 19, 2020, Sharp, a subsidiary of UDG Healthcare plc, announced that it has acquired a 160,000-square-foot pharmaceutical packaging facility from Quality Packaging Specialists International, LLC, located in Macunji, Pennsylvania, USA.



